Menai Suspension Bridge repair work hit new delay

Major repair works on the Menai Suspension Bridge have been delayed until spring 2026, clashing with the landmark structure’s 200th anniversary.

The historic crossing, which connects Ynys Môn to the mainland and forms part of the A55 route, is undergoing a major maintenance programme led by UK Highways A55 Ltd under a private finance deal.

Phase 2 of the project, which includes full repainting and structural preservation, had been due to complete by the end of 2025.

However, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates MS, said that procurement difficulties, licensing delays, and new requirements have pushed the expected completion back to spring 2026.

“This will result in the works continuing during the bridge’s actual 200th anniversary date of 30 January 2026, which is not what we would have wanted,” he said.

The bridge is due to mark its bicentenary that month, but UK Highways A55 Ltd has now given assurances that the works will be completed ahead of planned summer celebrations in August 2026, which will coincide with the birthday of the bridge’s designer, Thomas Telford.

Work had originally been set to begin two years ago, but was postponed after a defect was discovered in the bridge’s hangers.

Emergency replacement of the hangers, known as Phase 1, was completed in October 2023, allowing the structure to fully reopen for the winter period.

Its availability was seen as vital during a season of repeated storms, when high winds forced closures on the nearby Britannia Bridge.

Ken Skates said his officials would continue to monitor the contractor’s progress closely through site visits and regular meetings.

“I am extremely disappointed that the original programme from UK Highways A55 DBFO Ltd is now delayed,” he said.

“We were given assurances at the time that the Phase 2 works would be completed by December 2025, and I know this news will be very disappointing for the community and others.

“The age of the bridge and the fact it’s a critical asset to the area means that it is imperative that works are completed to the highest of standards to ensure it continues to operate for the next 200 years.”