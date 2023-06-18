Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 18th Jun 2023

Man walks into a police station … and gets nicked for drink driving !

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after arriving at the Deeside Police Station to enquire about his friend who was already in custody. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police said the man has now joined his friend in custody, marking a slightly unusual end to what was already a busy night for the police locally. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Flintshire Police reported making five arrests for a number of alleged offences during the course of the night. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“A male has just been arrested for drink driving….he drove to Deeside Police Station to enquire about his friend who is in custody, he will now be joining him in our cells.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“A busy night for our colleagues from Rota 4 with 5 people arrested for offences such as sexual assault, assault, public order & harassment. We hope you have a great day!” a spokesperson for North Flintshire Police stated. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

