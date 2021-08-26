Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead at Shotton property

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a Shotton property this morning.

Police said they were made aware of an incident shortly before 9.20am at a house on Chevrons Road, Shotton.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: “A 27-year-old woman was sadly found deceased at the scene.”

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and an investigation is underway.”

A number of police vehicles have been parked outside the property during the course of the day.

Crime scene vehicles have also been present, white-suited forensics investigators have been seen going in and out of the property.

Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Salisbury-Jones said: “We would like to reassure the public that there is no ongoing threat to the wider community.”

“Specially trained officers are supporting the family of the deceased.

“I am now appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, or via the website, quoting reference number 21000594238, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”