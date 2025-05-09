Major road repair scheme targets A494 near Mold

A major programme to repair potholes on Wales’ key roads will see the A494 Mold Bypass undergo essential maintenance, with more than 1,400 potholes set to be fixed on a 3-mile stretch of the route.

The work forms part of a £25 million strategic road maintenance scheme announced by the Welsh Government.

In total, the plan covers 22 projects across the national network, aimed at improving more than 100km of road and addressing around 30,000 potholes.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, confirmed that work has already started on some of the projects, with more expected in the coming months.

“Fixing our roads is a key priority,” he said. “The comprehensive programme of works that are being delivered as part of our £25m investment will help improve the future resilience of our strategic roads network and prevent potholes.”

Alongside the work on the A494, other improvements include bridge deck refurbishments on the M4 and repairs to parts of the A470. Two community footway schemes are also included in the plan.

The strategic maintenance work is separate from a local government initiative announced in March, which will unlock £120 million in borrowing for councils to speed up repairs on local roads.

Since 2021, the Welsh Government has spent £81 million repairing 200m of roads on the trunk network. With the current programme, that figure is expected to rise to £118 million and over 310m of repaired roads by the end of this Senedd term.

Further details about the timing and any temporary traffic measures for the Mold Bypass are expected to be confirmed by the Welsh Government or Traffic Wales in the coming weeks.