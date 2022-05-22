Updated: M53 near Ellesmere Port reopens following multi-vehicle collision overnight

Update 5am: The Motorway has reopened

Update: The M53 in Cheshire is closed southbound between J9 and J10 near Ellesmere Port due to a serious collision between 2 cars.

The northbound carriageway is open however lanes 1 and 2 are closed past the scene and traffic is being diverted via the hard shoulder.

A collision investigation is taking place on the southbound carriageway and the road is expect to remain closed for several hours.

Earlier report: Police are asking drivers to avoid the M53 near Ellesmere Port following a multi-vehicle collision.

The motorway is closed in both directions between junction 9, Ellesmere Port and junction 10 Little Stanney.

Two cars and a lorry involved are believed to have been involved in the collision on the southbound side of the motorway.

Firefighters are at the scene of the collision which was first reported just before 10.30pm on Sunday evening.

Due to RTC between Jct 9 and 10, M53 both carriageways currently closed, traffic being diverted – please avoid area if possible pic.twitter.com/b3U20yeYPQ — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) May 22, 2022

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision on the Southbound carriageway of the M53 between Junction 9 and 10.”

“The motorway is currently closed in both directions while the incident is being dealt with, so please avoid the area.”

A National Highways spokesperson said: “The M53 in Cheshire is closed in both directions between J9 and J10 near Ellesmere Port due to a multi vehicle collision.”

“Emergency services including Cheshire Police are on scene”

“National Highways Traffic Officers are also in attendance to assist with traffic management”

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to serious crash, two cars and a lorry involved on M53 both ways from J9 A5032 Station Road (Ellesmere Port) to J10 A5117 (Little Stanney). Congestion to halfway back to J8 (Ellesmere Port Docks) on the Southbound side, and to J11 (M56 interchange) on the

“Congestion to halfway back to J8 (Ellesmere Port Docks) on the Southbound side, and to J11 (M56 interchange) on the Northbound side.”

“There is quite a lot of trapped traffic in both directions.”

Diversion Details

Road users heading northbound are advised to follow the hollow triangle symbol on road signs:

Leave the M53 at J10.

At the J10 roundabout with the A5117 take the 1st exit onto the A5117 westbound.

Follow the road to the A5117/A540 roundabout and take the 3rd exit onto the A540 northbound.

Continue on the A540 to the A540/A550 (Two Mills) junction and turn right onto the A550.

Proceed on the A550 to the A550/A41 junction and turn left onto the A41 northbound.

Follow the A41 back to the M53 J5 roundabout and take the 1st exit and rejoin the M53 northbound.

Road users heading southbound are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs: