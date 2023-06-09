Lush set to open first shop in North Wales and its in Flintshire

Broughton Shopping Park is all set to welcome the opening of fresh, handmade cosmetics brand Lush’s first ever store in north Wales this summer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Broughton outlet promises a unique and engaging shopping experience, featuring iconic Lush inventions from the 1980s such as the shampoo bar and the bath bomb. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The store will also offer a range of ethical gifts and Knot Wraps and bespoke services like skincare consultations and the option to book a popular Lush Party. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The 87 square meter retail space is expected to create 15 new jobs, further invigorating the local economy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I am beyond excited to discover what we can create for the people of Broughton and North Wales to make the store a destination for families and friends to get together, whether you’re celebrating or just want to catch up while picking up some of your favourite self-care products!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“My passion is creating events and experiences to offer more than just your day to day shopping but a memorable moment for our customers.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“That’s what brings people back to our stores time and time again. It’s then when we can start to build relationships and get to know the community and its locals so we can bring our events to you, to your workplace, your area!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alan Pruden-Barker, Centre Manager at Broughton, expressed his excitement at Lush’s decision to open its first North Wales store in Broughton, “The new store will be a great addition to the growing range of beauty and wellness brands we already have here at the centre,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lush, established 28 years ago, has long been known for its innovative beauty products and uncompromising ethical stance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The brand’s offerings are distinguished by their fresh, organic ingredients, commitment to ethical buying, and fight against animal testing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lush is also a pioneer in combatting over-packaging in the cosmetics industry, developing products that can be sold ‘naked’ to the consumer without any packaging. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News