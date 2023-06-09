Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 9th Jun 2023

Lush set to open first shop in North Wales and its in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Broughton Shopping Park is all set to welcome the opening of fresh, handmade cosmetics brand Lush’s first ever store in north Wales this summer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Broughton outlet promises a unique and engaging shopping experience, featuring iconic Lush inventions from the 1980s such as the shampoo bar and the bath bomb. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The store will also offer a range of ethical gifts and Knot Wraps and bespoke services like skincare consultations and the option to book a popular Lush Party. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The 87 square meter retail space is expected to create 15 new jobs, further invigorating the local economy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I am beyond excited to discover what we can create for the people of Broughton and North Wales to make the store a destination for families and friends to get together, whether you’re celebrating or just want to catch up while picking up some of your favourite self-care products!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“My passion is creating events and experiences to offer more than just your day to day shopping but a memorable moment for our customers.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“That’s what brings people back to our stores time and time again. It’s then when we can start to build relationships and get to know the community and its locals so we can bring our events to you, to your workplace, your area!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alan Pruden-Barker, Centre Manager at Broughton, expressed his excitement at Lush’s decision to open its first North Wales store in Broughton, “The new store will be a great addition to the growing range of beauty and wellness brands we already have here at the centre,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lush, established 28 years ago, has long been known for its innovative beauty products and uncompromising ethical stance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The brand’s offerings are distinguished by their fresh, organic ingredients, commitment to ethical buying, and fight against animal testing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lush is also a pioneer in combatting over-packaging in the cosmetics industry, developing products that can be sold ‘naked’ to the consumer without any packaging. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Flintshire Councillor says therapy equipment under public ownership is being flogged at car boot sales and charity shops
  • Rise in silent 999 calls: North Wales Police’s plea to public over pocket dialling
  • North Wales Transport Commission recommends bringing Merseyrail trains onto Borderlands Line

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire Councillor says therapy equipment under public ownership is being flogged at car boot sales and charity shops

    News

    Rise in silent 999 calls: North Wales Police’s plea to public over pocket dialling

    News

    North Wales Transport Commission recommends bringing Merseyrail trains onto Borderlands Line

    News

    More needs to done to support the health and wellbeing of unpaid carers, says leading charity

    News

    Police service has limited window of opportunity to repair public trust, inspectorate says

    News

    National effort needed to increase school attendance in Wales

    News

    North Wales PCC: Former Connah’s Quay Councillor takes up role as Chair of Policing in Wales

    News

    Dental equipment you need to open a practice

    #AD

    How well does Whitehall understand devolution? MPs call for evidence in new inquiry

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn