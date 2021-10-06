Lorry fire closes northbound M6 in Cheshire with traffic queuing back to M56

All lanes have been stopped on the M6 northbound and there is queuing traffic from the M56 due to a lorry fire.

The incident has happened between junction 20 for Lymm and junction 21 for Warrington on the northbound carriageway.

Traffic has been stopped since around 7.30am, Police have said the vehicle is ‘well alight’ and have asked drivers to find alternative routes.

National Highways has said:“There are long delays of at least 60 minutes above usual journey times approaching the scene of the fire.”

“Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service are on scene and lead the response to this incident.”

“We anticipate traffic will be released shortly with lane closures in place.”

“Delays are likely to remain throughout the morning.”

“If this incident impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey. ”

M6 #Thelwall Northbound

Fire and Police are working hard at the scene.

We are pleased to inform you that the Driver is NOT injured and we are speaking to them at the scene pic.twitter.com/bqzoo7x8SS — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) October 6, 2021

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road blocked and stationary traffic due to lorry fire on the M6 Northbound between J20 M56 (Lymm Interchange) and J21 A57 Manchester Road (Woolston).”

“Congestion to nearly J19 (Knutsford) Traffic is also slowing to look on the opposite side, causing long delays back to J25 (Bryn). Traffic has been stopped since around 07:35 just before J21.”