Looking for your dream job? Chester Zoo hiring keepers to care for giraffes and red pandas

Chester Zoo is offering two rare opportunities to join its world-renowned animal care teams, with vacancies now open on both the Giraffe and Twilight sections.

The permanent positions will see successful candidates caring for some of the zoo’s most popular and unusual species, from towering Nubian giraffes and zebras to nocturnal creatures like red pandas, giant anteaters and even naked mole rats.

The Giraffe Keeper role, based in the Heart of Africa exhibit, is a part-time position averaging 20 hours a week. Working every weekend and two Wednesdays a month, the role includes care of a range of hoofstock species including warthogs and roan antelope, alongside engaging with the public and supporting veterinary procedures.

The zoo is offering a salary of £13,653.48 (pro rata), along with access to a healthcare plan, complimentary zoo passes, 33 days of annual leave (pro rata), and a generous pension scheme.

Applicants for the giraffe role should hold a relevant qualification or equivalent experience in zoo animal management, with proven experience of working with hoofstock and a driving licence.

Meanwhile, the Twilight Keeper role is a full-time opportunity working 40 hours per week on a rota, including weekends and some evenings. This post includes responsibility for a wide range of small mammals and nocturnal species such as aardvarks, giant anteaters and two species of bat.

With a salary of £27,306.96 and the same comprehensive benefits package, the role also involves supervising interns and students, delivering public-facing animal experiences, and supporting high standards of husbandry and enclosure care.

Chester Zoo is encouraging early applications, as both adverts will close once the posts are filled. The closing dates are 23 May for the giraffe role and 29 May for the Twilight team.

A zoo spokesperson said: “These keeper positions are key to ensuring the highest levels of care for our animals and offering the best experiences for our visitors. Each role offers a unique chance to contribute directly to our conservation mission.”

With more than 37,000 animals and a global reputation for conservation, Chester Zoo remains one of the region’s most distinctive and sought-after employers.

Applications and further information are available via the Chester Zoo jobs portal, which you can find here