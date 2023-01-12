Long delays on M56 heading away from Deeside following earlier collision

Traffic on the M56 is reported to be at a standstill heading away from Deeside.

Drivers are facing long delays due to a lane closure caused by an earlier accident on the eastbound carriageway.

The incident, which occurred on the stretch of road between junctions 15 and 14, has caused queues to form that stretch back for around four miles towards the A494.

Delays, according to traffic sensors are quoted at over 30 minutes.

A traffic report for the area states: "Queueing traffic, traffic problem and one lane closed on M56 Eastbound from J15 M53 J11 to J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby). Queues are not helped from an earlier accident."

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​

