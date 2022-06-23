Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 23rd Jun 2022

Updated: Thu 23rd Jun

Local youngsters travel to London to take part in outdoor performance celebrating 30 years of Theatretrain

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Nine young performers from Flintshire, Cheshire, and Wrexham travelled to London at the weekend to perform at The Scoop, an outdoor performance space in the shadow of City Hall and Tower Bridge.

The performance was to celebrate thirty years since the opening of the first Theatretrain School of Performing Arts.

Pupils from all over the UK rehearsed separately and then came together to perform in the capital.

Theatretrain offers classes in dancing, acting and singing to children in different age groups from five up to eighteen.

The local Theatretrain centres in Mold, Chester and Wrexham and are managed by Steve Davies, he said:

“The pupils were thrilled to represent the area by performing at such a fantastic venue in London.”

“Locally Theatretrain are preparing for their Musical Theatre Summerschool Workshops in August as well as thinking further ahead with plans for their Christmas Showcase – their first local production since covid!”

For more information about Theatretrain or to discuss a place for your child contact Steve Davies on 07809 871600 or visit www.theatretrain.co.uk



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Inspectors dismisses appeal against refusal of affordable housing scheme in Mancot

News

Disruption for north Wales passengers as second day of rail strikes get under way

News

Buckley based window manufacturer’s £3.75m cash boost will help accelerate growth plans

News

Nicola Faith sinking off North Wales coast with loss of three lives ‘entirely avoidable’

News

100 days left to use your paper £20 and £50 banknotes

News

Rail strike to go ahead on Thursday after talks break down without agreement, says RMT union

News

Revolutionary new ”Skills Factory” to host first Industry 4.0 expo in Deeside

News

Aldi joins M&S by adding ‘Red Flag’ bowel cancer symptoms to own-brand toilet roll packs

News

Thunderstorm warning issued as temperatures set to soar to 26C in Flintshire

News





Read 427,500 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn