Local youngsters travel to London to take part in outdoor performance celebrating 30 years of Theatretrain

Nine young performers from Flintshire, Cheshire, and Wrexham travelled to London at the weekend to perform at The Scoop, an outdoor performance space in the shadow of City Hall and Tower Bridge.

The performance was to celebrate thirty years since the opening of the first Theatretrain School of Performing Arts.

Pupils from all over the UK rehearsed separately and then came together to perform in the capital.

Theatretrain offers classes in dancing, acting and singing to children in different age groups from five up to eighteen.

The local Theatretrain centres in Mold, Chester and Wrexham and are managed by Steve Davies, he said:

“The pupils were thrilled to represent the area by performing at such a fantastic venue in London.”

“Locally Theatretrain are preparing for their Musical Theatre Summerschool Workshops in August as well as thinking further ahead with plans for their Christmas Showcase – their first local production since covid!”

