Legat Owen advises on key Deeside property deals

Property consultancy Legat Owen has successfully advised on two significant deals in Deeside. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A unit on St Ives Way in Sandycroft has been leased to Hollins Murray Group (HMG), with the 9,910 sq ft space pre-let to courier firm DX Delivery. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Working jointly with Gerald Eve, Legat Owen represented ATS in the disposal of the unit, which is set to undergo substantial refurbishment, with completion expected this month. Demand for the property was high, leading to a competitive best-bids scenario. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Following the sale, Legat Owen advised new owner HMG on pre-letting the unit to DX Delivery, which is currently expanding its operations in the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The courier business has agreed to a ten-year lease at a rent of £70,000 per annum, with the lease commencing once HMG has completed works and handed over the building for occupation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Rupert Chadwick-Dunbar, a surveyor at Legat Owen, said, “The appeal of Sandycroft as a location was highlighted by the strength of interest in acquiring the property as an investment; and then further confirmed by the space being snapped up by an ambitious courier business which recognises the benefits of its strategic location and multiple access points to the region’s road network.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Josh Moores of HMG commented on the acquisition, “Sandycroft is a location we’re familiar with and one we believe has an enduring appeal to industrial and logistics businesses. St Ives Way will be a valued addition to our portfolio once we’ve completed our scheduled works and handed over to DX.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

