Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 27th Jan 2023

Updated: Fri 27th Jan

Laughing gas could be banned from sale in bid to tackle antisocial behaviour

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The UK government is preparing to crack down on the sale and possession of laughing gas, also known as nitrous oxide, as part of a wider strategy to combat antisocial behavior. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to a report by the Times, under the new proposals, drug misuse laws would be revised to allow people found with nitrous oxide in public to be prosecuted. Only those with a “legitimate reason” for possession, such as chefs who use it in food production, would be exempt. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At present, the Psychoactive Substances Act bans the supply of nitrous oxide for inhalation, but the British Compressed Gases Association is pushing for a more comprehensive ban on direct consumer sales and stricter laws to cover those found in possession without an exemption. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Policing minister, Chris Philp, is calling for a review of nitrous oxide to be fast-tracked to April by the independent Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A formal announcement on the matter could be made as part of the government’s antisocial behavior strategy, with any necessary legislation likely to be passed by the summer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The use of nitrous oxide has grown in popularity among 16 to 24-year-olds in England, becoming the third most commonly misused drug after cannabis. Concerns have been raised about the health and social harms posed by the substance, which can cause paralysis or even death in extreme cases. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The drug, which slows the brain and body’s responses, causing feelings of euphoria, relaxation and calmness, is inhaled from small silver canisters after being released into balloons. However, side effects include dizziness, impaired memory and cognition, and weakness in the legs, which can lead to accidents. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Last year, doctors warned that health problems caused by improper use of nitrous oxide were on the rise, with evidence of larger canisters being used. The government has ordered a crackdown on the drug after polls revealed it was a growing public concern, with ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Reports of slow traffic in Hawarden due to a collision
  • Flintshire Council’s Climate Change Committee to probe Clwyd Pension Fund’s fossil fuel investments
  • New Public Health Wales survey reveals financial struggles with 37% of Welsh residents “only just managing”


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Reports of slow traffic in Hawarden due to a collision

    News

    Flintshire Council’s Climate Change Committee to probe Clwyd Pension Fund’s fossil fuel investments

    News

    New Public Health Wales survey reveals financial struggles with 37% of Welsh residents “only just managing”

    News

    North Wales health board facing ‘very difficult’ situation as flu, Covid and NHS strikes combine

    News

    North Wales cadet programme supporting next generation of healthcare staff

    News

    Broadband customers trapped by choice between huge mid-contract price hikes or exit fees of over £200, Which? warns

    News

    Flint Bakery’s sweet success: Pudding Compartment expands with Welsh Government investment

    News

    Betsi appeal to Welsh Government for support to bring buildings up to standard

    News

    Skilled students hard at work on £5.2m John Summers Clock Tower redevelopment

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn