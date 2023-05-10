Last chance for Flintshire community heroes to scoop major award

Actress and singer Samantha Womack, best known for her role in Eastenders, is encouraging the public to nominate their local heroes for a National Lottery Award. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With the nomination window closing on 16th May, Samantha is urging people to recognise the individuals and organisations that have done extraordinary work with the help of National Lottery funding. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The National Lottery Awards are an annual event celebrating ordinary people and organisations doing extraordinary things. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Last year’s event saw over 1,300 nominees, and this year the search is on for the most inspirational individuals and projects of 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Particularly in these challenging times, the National Lottery is keen to highlight those who have gone the extra mile to make a difference in their communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Any individual or project that has received National Lottery funding is eligible for nomination. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Samantha, who first found fame as the UK’s 1991 Eurovision entrant before joining Eastenders, believes that the 2023 National Lottery Awards have a crucial role to play in acknowledging those who have made sterling efforts in their communities amidst the profound changes experienced throughout the UK and Northern Ireland. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Drawing from her personal experiences with mental health and breast cancer recovery, Samantha understands how vital charities can be in supporting those at their most vulnerable. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million is raised for good causes around the UK every single week.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“There are so many inspirational people and projects who go above and beyond to make a difference in their communities, and the National Lottery Awards are our chance to thank them for their incredible acts of kindness.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The National Lottery Awards will honour community champions across various categories, including Community & Charity, Arts, Culture & Film, Sport, Heritage, Environment, Young Hero (Under 25s), and a Special Achievement Award. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Winners, who will be decided by a panel of judges from The National Lottery family and partners, will receive a £5,000 cash prize and a National Lottery Awards trophy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Projects that have benefitted from National Lottery funding can also enter the Project of the Year category, with a public vote in September deciding the winner from 16 finalists. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To nominate for this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses using the hashtag #NLAwards or complete an entry form at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards. Entries must be received by midday on 16 May 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

[Pic: Reach PLC]

