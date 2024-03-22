Labour candidate Fran Lister wins Brynford and Halkyn by-election

On Thursday 21 March 2024, residents of Brynford and Halkyn elected a new councillor to represent them.

The vacancy arose after Conservative Councillor Jean Davies was disqualified from the council for non-attendance at the end of January.

Labour candidate Fran Lister (pictured above middle) was elected on Thursday meaning Labour took the vacant seat.

Brynford and Halkyn ward returns two members of Flintshire council.

Cllr Lister joins fellow Labour Councillor Simon Jones as representatives for the ward.

The results of the elections:

David Case (LD) 98

John Dickin (Ind) 53

Joe Johnson (Ind) 36

Fran Lister (Lab) 329

Karl Macnaughton (Grn) 95

Alexandra Phelan (C‌) 287

In her election statement published prior to yesterday election, Fran Lister said:

“My husband, our two young boys, and I have called this community home for over a decade. We love the place and its people. We’ve chosen Welsh language education for our children a Dw i’n dysgu Cymraeg.”

“I believe in really listening to what you have to say because it’s your insights that will steer our efforts to make things better for our community.”

“Rwy’n deall pwysigrwydd yr iaith Gymraeg i’r gymuned ac yn awyddus i barhau i wella fy Nghymraeg.”

“With your backing, I’m keen to dive into the issues close to our hearts. Whether it’s giving schools a boost or keeping out green spaces safe, I’m all in. And with Cllr Simon Jones by my side, I’m sure we can make a real impact.”