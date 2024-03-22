Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 22nd Mar 2024

Labour candidate Fran Lister wins Brynford and Halkyn by-election

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

On Thursday 21 March 2024, residents of Brynford and Halkyn elected a new councillor to represent them.

The vacancy arose after Conservative Councillor Jean Davies was disqualified from the council for non-attendance at the end of January.

Labour candidate Fran Lister (pictured above middle) was elected on Thursday meaning Labour took the vacant seat.

Brynford and Halkyn ward returns two members of Flintshire council.

Cllr Lister joins fellow Labour Councillor Simon Jones as representatives for the ward.

The results of the elections:

David Case (LD) 98
John Dickin (Ind) 53
Joe Johnson (Ind) 36
Fran Lister (Lab) 329
Karl Macnaughton (Grn) 95
Alexandra Phelan (C‌) 287

In her election statement published prior to yesterday election, Fran Lister said:

“My husband, our two young boys, and I have called this community home for over a decade. We love the place and its people. We’ve chosen Welsh language education for our children a Dw i’n dysgu Cymraeg.”

“I believe in really listening to what you have to say because it’s your insights that will steer our efforts to make things better for our community.”

“Rwy’n deall pwysigrwydd yr iaith Gymraeg i’r gymuned ac yn awyddus i barhau i wella fy Nghymraeg.”

“With your backing, I’m keen to dive into the issues close to our hearts. Whether it’s giving schools a boost or keeping out green spaces safe, I’m all in. And with Cllr Simon Jones by my side, I’m sure we can make a real impact.”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Flintshire based Senedd Member shares own experience of devastating flooding during Senedd debate
  • Wales’ new First Minister urged to resolve pay dispute ahead of junior doctors 96-hour walkout next week
  • Hearing to decide future of 100 home development on former manufacturing site in Buckley

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire based Senedd Member shares own experience of devastating flooding during Senedd debate

    News

    Wales’ new First Minister urged to resolve pay dispute ahead of junior doctors 96-hour walkout next week

    News

    Hearing to decide future of 100 home development on former manufacturing site in Buckley

    News

    Heroin and cocaine worth £64m recovered from Deeside farm after the UK’s largest seizure of Class A drugs

    News

    Vaughan Gething unveils new Welsh Government Cabinet

    News

    Call for major overhaul as Welsh education faces declining results and rising inequalities

    News

    Health Minister defends record in face of Betsi Cadwaladr challenges

    News

    Shotton business revitalised through new town centre grant scheme

    News

    Transforming Greenfield Valley: Public consultation to guide Heritage Park’s decade ahead

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn