Just days left to register to vote in the Police and Crime Commissioner elections

There are just days left to make sure that you are registered to vote for next month’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on April 16.

On Thursday May 2, voters will go to the polls to vote for North Wales’ PCC.

The role of the PCC is to ensure the policing needs of their communities are met as effectively as possible, bringing communities closer to the police, building confidence in the system and restoring trust.

In North Wales four candidates have put themselves forward to become the region’s next PCC. These are:

Andy Dunbobbin – Labour and Co-operative Party

Ann Griffith – Plaid Cymru

Brian Jones – Welsh Conservative Party

Richard Marbrow – Welsh Liberal Democrats

With only one week to go until the voter registration deadline for next month’s PCC elections, anyone wanting to vote must make sure they are registered in time.

Voters have a range of options – they can vote in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote.

You can find out more about the different ways to vote on the council’s PCC election webpage.

You can apply online at gov.uk/register-to-vote. It takes just five minutes.

Photo ID

At the PCC election voters will need to show photographic ID at the polling station in order to be able to vote.

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport or drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card.

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Guidance, said: “Anyone voting at a polling station will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper.

“It’s important that everyone understands what types of ID they can use, and how to apply for free ID if they need it.

“You can find information about the new requirement and what to expect at the polling station, on the Electoral Commission’s website.”

Ian Bancroft, Returning Officer at Wrexham Council, said: “With elections taking place in Wrexham on May 2, 2024, it is important that those who want to vote make sure they have an accepted form of ID.

“It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.

“Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID either online or by completing a paper application form and sending this to Wrexham’s electoral services team.

“If you need any help with applying for the free ID or want to request an application form, contact the electoral services team on email electoral@wrexham.gov.uk or call 01978 292020.”

Anyone who doesn’t have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for free ID online or by completing a paper form.

The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission’s website, along with more information about the new requirement and details of how to apply for the free ID, at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.