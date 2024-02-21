Junior Doctors in Wales launch 72-hour strike for fair pay

Thousands of junior doctors in Wales begin the second round of strike action today, today, Wednesday 21 February, in a dispute over their pay.

The 72-hour full walkout from 7am on the 21 February to 7am on the 24 February could see over 3,000* doctors with up to 11 years of experience out of medical school withdraw their labour from Welsh hospitals and GP surgeries across Wales in pursuit of a fairer deal for their service.

Last December almost every junior doctor (98%) who took part in the ballot for industrial action voted to strike in pursuit of pay restoration**, a campaign to restore their pay which has been eroded by almost a third (29.6%) since 2008/9.

The Welsh junior doctors committee decided to ballot members in August after being offered another below-inflation pay offer of 5% – the worst in the UK and lower than recommended by the DDRB (the review body for Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration).

Dr Oba Babs-Osibodu and Dr Peter Fahey, co-chairs of BMA Cymru Wales’ Junior Doctors Committee said:

“We can call off this strike today if the Welsh Government put forward a credible pay offer to form the basis of talks.

“No doctor wants to strike but years of undervaluing our lifesaving service have led us here. Junior doctors in Wales have experienced a pay cut of 29.6 per cent in real terms over the last 15 years.

“Junior doctors are starting their careers earning £13.65*** an hour. Is that all they are worth? They are providing lifesaving care after training for years and are shouldering up to £100,000 of debt.

“It is no surprise that we are losing doctors as they search for better pay and conditions elsewhere. Losing our doctors at a time when waiting lists are at record highs will mean patients suffering more than they are already.

“We aren’t asking for a pay rise – we are asking for our pay to be restored in line with inflation back to 2008 levels, when we began to receive pay cuts in real terms. Pay needs to be fair and competitive with other healthcare systems across the world to retain and recruit doctors to provide the care that patients in Wales deserve.”

Earlier this week Health Minister Eluned Morgan said that the Welsh Government are always open to further talks but they don’t have the budget available to increase the pay deal.

She added that whilst urgent and life-threatening care will continue to be provided during second junior doctors strike in Wales this week, patients are being warned of significant disruption to other services.

Commenting ahead of Wednesday’s strike Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said that work was was underway to keep patients safe during the strikes.

However some routine appointments will be cancelled over the 72 hours.

A health board spokesperson said: “Please be aware that industrial action by junior doctors is due to take place in Wales between 7am on Wednesday, 21 February and continue until 7am on Saturday, 24 February 2024.

“This will impact our hospital services and we are currently working hard with our staff to keep patients safe during planned strikes while delivering the best care possible.

“This does, however, mean that some planned care appointments will need to be rearranged.

“Anyone who has an appointment that needs to be rearranged will be contacted directly to discuss this.

“If you have a planned appointment then please still attend unless you are contacted directly to say otherwise.

“During this time we would urge anyone who requires care or support to visit the NHS 111 Wales website in the first instance to be advised about the most appropriate service, which might be self-care at home, a visit to the pharmacy, a GP appointment, a Minor Injuries Unit, or, in life threatening circumstances, the hospital Emergency Department.”

