Posted: Fri 3rd Jun 2022

Updated: Fri 3rd Jun

Jubilee Bank Holiday – Flintshire pharmacy opening times

The four-day Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend is in full swing, it is expected to be a busy time for the NHS as people celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Many pharmacies will be closed over the four day period, Betsi Cadawaldar Health Board has published a list (below) of those which will be open today, Friday, 3 June.

There are four pharmacies across Flintshire opening on Friday.

The earliest opens at 9am, while the latest closes at 6pm.

Boots at Broughton Retail Park, Morrisons supermarket pharmacy in Connah’s Quay and Saltney and Mold Boots will be open today.

If you require urgent medical advice, please call 111 or visit the NHS website.

 

 



