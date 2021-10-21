Jobs fair set to take place in Queensferry in November

A jobs fair will be held next month at Ty Calon, a new multi-million-pound facility built within the grounds of the former John Summers High School in Queensferry.

It follows the success of a jobs fair at Broughton Retail Park earlier this month which saw over 600 people attend.

The jobs fair organised by Communities for Work in collaboration with Jobcentre Plus and Careers Wales was aimed at adults and young people seeking work in the retail and hospitality sector and it proved to be another successful collaboration.

The event had 15 exhibitors involving employers with 200 vacancies on offer, including the new Tim Hortons chain due to open in December, Frankie & Benny’s, Primark, Next, Boots, Hays Travel, The Entertainer, Tesco and Homesense.

Communities for Work was on hand to offer general support for anyone wanting to get back into work and sign up for the programme.

A spokesperson said: “Feedback from all of the retailers, attendees and Broughton Park Centre Manager was very positive with the quality of candidates and level of engagement very high.”

“The opportunity to have one to one discussion directly with employers proved to be instrumental with some candidates being called for an interview straight away.”

“Following on from the success of this event, Communities for Work has organised another job fair on Tuesday 9 November between 10am and 2pm at Ty Calon, Chester Road East, Queensferry, CH5 1SE.”

“This will include other local employers from other sectors, not just retail.

More details will follow, but we encourage any job seekers to attend and see what is on offer.”

If you would like any further information regarding the Communities For Work programme in Flintshire please contact nia.parry@flintshire.gov.uk or Janiene.davies@flintshire.gov.uk.