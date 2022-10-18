Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 18th Oct 2022

Updated: Tue 18th Oct

Jet2.com adds 35 A320neo jets to existing order taking total commitment to near 100

Good news for Broughton wing makers – British low-cost leisure airline Jet2 has signed a deal with Airbus to add 35 new A320 neo aircraft to an existing order.

The deal also includes the ability to extend up to 71 aircraft as the Yorkshire-based airline looks to “meet the future anticipated growth of its leisure travel business.”

The order, which is in addition to the A321 neo aircraft orders announced in 2021, means Jet2 now has a total of 98 firm ordered aircraft, which could eventually extend to up to 146 aircraft.

The firm ordered aircraft deliveries stretch over three years until 2031 and at base price represent a total value of approximately $3.9 billion, with a total transaction value for up to 71 aircraft of approximately $8.0 billion, “though the company has negotiated significant discounts from the base price.” Jet2 has said.

Jet2 executive chairman Philip Meeson said:  “We are delighted to build on our existing relationship with Airbus and to have placed this additional aircraft order which provides the company with certainty of supply well into the next decade.”

“The order reflects our confidence that we have a much-loved product built on sector leading customer service which we can continue to grow and these aircraft will ensure our customers have a wonderfully comfortable and enjoyable experience as they travel with us for their well-deserved real package holidays from Jet2holidays or scheduled holiday flights with Jet2.com.”

 

