Jade’s Law passes ahead of Parliament’s dissolution ahead of general election

Jade’s Law, which suspends the parental rights of a parent who kills the other, has successfully passed through Parliament today, before its dissolution for the general election.

Jade Ward’s parents, Karen Robinson and Paul Ward, along with their friend Eddie Duggan, have been campaigning for a change in the law since Russell Marsh was convicted of brutally murdering their 27-year-old daughter Jade.

Jade was stabbed and strangled in her home in Shotton by her estranged partner, Marsh.

He was found guilty and sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for her murder.

Despite this, Marsh still retained his parental rights to the children he shared with Ward, prompting her parents, Karen Robinson and Paul Ward, to launch a campaign for change.

Jade’s Law, passed as part of the Victims and Prisoners Bill, will spare the guardians of the children left behind the ordeal of facing the perpetrator in court each time they want to make a decision about the children, from changing doctors to going on holiday.

Alyn and Deeside Labour MP Mark Tami has been supporting the campaign group since May 2022. Eddie Duggan started a petition that garnered 130,179 signatures. Mr. Tami introduced the family to then Shadow Minister for Prisons and Probation and Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding Jess Phillips in June 2022.

In November 2022, he led the debate on the petition in the House of Commons and met with the Ministry of Justice to push the matter. Mr. Tami also secured a pledge from the Labour front bench that a Labour Government would enact Jade’s Law.

In May this year, the Shadow Justice team pushed for amendments to the Victims and Prisoners Bill to include enacting Jade’s Law.

In October, the UK Government finally agreed to implement Jade’s Law, and today the Bill completed the final stages of its journey through Parliament. Mark Tami, MP for Alyn and Deeside, said:

“I’m ecstatic that Parliament has succeeded in passing the Victims and Prisoners Bill today, particularly Jade’s Law. “Jade’s parents, Karen Robinson and Paul Ward, along with Eddie Duggan and the rest of Jade’s family and friends, have worked selflessly and tirelessly for this moment and deserve every praise.

“I’m disappointed for them that Jade’s Law won’t apply retrospectively, but I hope that they will be proud of what they have achieved so that families like them will not have to suffer in the way that they have. This is a momentous achievement, and a fitting and lasting tribute to a wonderful and much-loved person.”