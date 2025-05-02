Jackson’s Animal Rescue issues urgent funding appeal

A North Wales animal rescue centre that has helped thousands of animals over the last decade is calling for urgent support from the public, saying it is facing a financial crisis that could threaten its survival.

Jackson’s Animal Rescue, based near Mold, looks after animals in desperate need, from feral cats with painful health conditions to injured hedgehogs and abandoned pets. But behind the scenes, the pressure is mounting.

“We hate writing these posts. We honestly hate it,” they said in a heartfelt message on Friday. “Things are really hard.”

In April alone, the charity’s vet bills topped £6,354 – not including a costly hospital stay for one of their more complex cases, Malachi. Some cats have needed care costing over £2,000 each, and even those considered “healthy” often require hundreds of pounds worth of dental work. All of this, the rescue says, adds up fast.

Jackson’s has also been running trap-neuter-return schemes, helping to reduce feral cat populations in a humane way. Each of these cats costs around £300, with no adoption fee to recoup costs.

“We get no financial return, just the reward of knowing we’ve helped – but it comes at a huge cost,” they said.

And it’s not just cats. The charity is bracing for a busy hedgehog season, with medication for the small mammals costing up to £150 a bottle. They’re still recovering from winter energy bills of £1,800 a month – and their shop in Wrexham, which helps fund their work, has been closed for renovation. Despite being a registered charity, the council has charged full business rates.

“We are still here, buckling under the strain and desperately needing your help,” the team said. “The last two years have been the most incredibly difficult ones.”

The charity said it isn’t asking for miracles – just support. That could be taking a donation tin into work, holding a coffee morning, a fundraiser, or even simply liking and sharing their posts on Facebook, which can generate small payments through the platform’s creator rewards scheme.

They’ve also applied for support from Wrexham FC three times, but say they have not had a response.

“People think we have the best job in the world,” they added. “But the reality is that a huge part of it is worrying about how it’s all going to be paid for.”

Despite the pressure, the team says they’re determined to keep going. They remain deeply grateful for the community support they’ve received over the years and believe with help, they can get through this.

Ways to help:

PayPal : [email protected]

Bank transfer (BACS) : Sort code 20-50-36, Account number 83949621

JustGiving : www.justgiving.com/jacksonsanimalrescue

Gift Aid form: Complete here

“We’ve seen what happens when lots of people give just a little – it makes all the difference,” the rescue said.