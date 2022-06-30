Investment planned for Hawarden Airport based Aerocare Aviation Services following acquisition

Complete Aircraft Group, part of JMC Group, has finalised the acquisition of Hawarden Airport-based Aerocare Aviation Services.

The move formally ratifies its September 2021 terms of agreement and cements Complete Aircraft Group’s (CAG) move into business aircraft support.

Aerocare – whose name will remain unchanged – specialises in maintaining and upgrading private aircraft.

The acquisition by CAG will see “immediate investment” in Aerocare’s paint facility at its Hawarden Airport.

CAG Head of Operations Alan Barnes said: “We are delighted to be integrating Aerocare into Complete Aircraft Group.”

“It is a company that has developed a great reputation in business aircraft support with a prestigious customer base.”

“We look forward to maximising group synergy, not just within CAG through our work sourcing and managing high quality aircraft, aircraft tooling, parts and components for customers worldwide, but with our aircraft acquisition, tear down and oversight expertise, and especially, with our Mobile Repair Team (MRT) specialists.”

Barnes and the Aerocare leadership team will work closely together to explore new business development opportunities and collaborative partnerships.

Bolstering Aerocare’s original aircraft manufacturer (OEM) endorsed paint facility at its Hawarden Airport HQ, is high on CAG’s agenda.

“This is an area of immediate investment, involving the modification and widening of the hangar doors to accommodate bigger aircraft.”

“We see increasing demand to tap into regional (turboprop) types for paint work – such as the de Havilland Q400 and ATR72, as well as supporting larger business jets like the Bombardier Challenger and Global family,” said Alan Barnes.”

Exploring new aircraft markets for maintenance too is another firm interest.

“Collaboration is a very important ethos in the Group,” Alan Barnes said.

“We believe there is need – and the market big enough, for widened aftermarket support maximising the capabilities of our combined 100-strong workforce.”

“This is good for the UK too as we position ourselves as a reliable, efficient closing centre for pre-owned business aircraft inspections, post Brexit.” He added.

Following completion of the acquisition, CAG announced the appointment of Peter Mankelow as the new Managing Director of Aerocare.

Caroline Gardner, Managing Director, Aviation Park Group (APG) at Hawarden Airport said: “We are delighted to see our valued tenant Aerocare Aviation Services move into an exciting new chapter within the Complete Aircraft Group.”

“At a time when aftermarket and technical support is vital as our industry rebuilds after the challenges of the global pandemic, being able to draw on synergies, complementary skills, as well as pledged new investment, Aerocare is well placed to grow and flourish.”

“Aerocare and Aviation Park, at Hawarden Airport, have enjoyed a strong partnership these past five years.”

“The business benefits from being based at a vibrant, flexible and forward-thinking aviation park, offering great logistics and skilled workforce links to the North West of England and North Wales.”

“We too benefit from the kudos and stability of having Aerocare at our facility. This new development enables us to maximise our own partnership with them.”