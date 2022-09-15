<
Posted: Thu 15th Sep 2022

Updated: Thu 15th Sep

International football returns to Racecourse as North Wales hosts UEFA U19 EURO Qualifying Round tournament

International football will return to the Racecourse in Wrexham later this month when the 2022/23 UEFA #U19EURO Qualifying Round Group 4 tournament is hosted in north Wales.

As we have previously reported there are a range of fixtures that will hopefully return, with the first now announced for the U19 games.

Back in December 2021 the ambition to hold the U19 tournament was expressed locally and has now come to fruition, at the same time a ‘home international against Scotland’ was also mooted which could take place with a new Kop stand in place.

The new fixtures are the first time since Trinidad & Tobago in 2018 that international football will have been played at the Racecourse, which was deemed an ‘international challenge match’ fixture’.

Cymru will begin the campaign in Nantporth, Bangor on Wednesday 21 September when they will face Hungary (16:00 KO). On the following Saturday (24 September), Cymru will return to Nantporth where they will face the Republic of Ireland in a 13:00 kick-off.

The tournament will then finish at the oldest international football stadium in the world, the Racecourse in Wrexham, where Rob Edwards’ side will face Gibraltar on Tuesday 27 September (18:00).

The full fixture schedule for the tournament is listed below, with Cymru matches live streamed on the FAW Facebook and YouTube channels.

Ticket information will be released in due course.

Cymru v Hungary – Nantporth, Bangor – 16:00 Wednesday 21 September
Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar – Denbigh Town FC – 16:00 Wednesday 21 September
Cymru v Republic of Ireland – Nantporth, Bangor – 13:00 Saturday 24 September
Hungary v Gibraltar – Denbigh Town FC – Saturday 24 September 13:00
Cymru v Gibraltar – Racecourse, Wrexham – 18:00 Tuesday 27 September
Hungary v Republic of Ireland – Nantporth, Bangor – 18:00 Tuesday 27 September

