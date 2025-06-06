International artist unveils 20ft Celebration Tree at Chester Zoo

Chester Zoo has unveiled a new 20ft-tall sculpture designed to celebrate life’s most meaningful moments while raising funds for UK wildlife conservation.

The Celebration Tree, created by internationally renowned artist Emma Rodgers, now stands outside The Oakfield pub, located at the heart of the zoo.

The stainless steel and bronze sculpture is designed to grow over time, as supporters add engraved bees, butterflies, leaves and peacock feathers in honour of loved ones or milestones. Each donation will contribute to the zoo’s expanding UK conservation work.

Emma Rodgers, known for major public sculptures including the Cilla Black statue in Liverpool, said:

“I’ve been visiting Chester Zoo since childhood and have a deep connection with this special place. Indeed, it was right here that my lifelong love of animals first began. To have the opportunity to create the Celebration Tree has therefore been a real honour; it’s both a work of art and a symbol of hope wildlife in the UK.

“Each element added to the tree, whether it’s a butterfly, leaf, bee or feather, will represent a story, a memory or a legacy of someone special. As the tree grows and evolves over time, it mirrors the zoo’s growing conservation efforts.”

Chester Zoo CEO Jamie Christon said:

“Emma has been a good friend to the zoo over a number of years and her creation of the Celebration Tree is a stunning addition – the first of what we hope will many projects we embark on together in the years ahead.

“The tree is more than a sculpture and its true power lies in the meaning behind it. It’s a way for people to connect personally with our conservation zoo’s mission to help wildlife to thrive.

“By donating, supporters are not only leaving a meaningful mark on the tree itself, but also on the future of British wildlife. The funds raised will help us to plant thousands of trees, revive habitats across the North West and create new sanctuaries for species that need our help more than ever.”

Supporters can donate from £250 to more than £10,000 to add a personalised piece to the sculpture.

Further information is available at: www.chesterzoo.org/celebrationtree