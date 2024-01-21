Innovative clothes swap initiative takes set to begin at Buckley Refurbs
Refurbs Repair & Reuse Centre, in collaboration with Caffi Cyfle in Buckley is set to launch their new Clothes Swap events this week.
The initiative is a fresh approach to embracing sustainable fashion, inviting the community to actively participate in a circular economy and make environmentally responsible choices.
The concept is simple yet impactful: community members are encouraged to clean out their wardrobes and bring pre-loved clothes, shoes, and accessories to designated Drop Off sessions.
In return, they receive tokens, which can be exchanged for ‘new-to-you’ items at the Centre’s Clothes Swap sessions.
Scheduled Drop Off dates are set for the 24th of January, the 21st of February, and the 20th of March, from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm.
The corresponding Clothes Swap sessions will follow a week later on the 31st of January, the 28th of February, and the 27th of March, within the same time frame.
This initiative is more than just a clothes exchange; it’s a community event that promotes a sustainable lifestyle.
By participating, individuals can reduce their environmental impact and contribute to decreasing the waste typically associated with the fashion industry.
The Centre’s effort aligns with the growing global consciousness towards reducing fashion waste and promoting a more sustainable approach to what we wear.
A spokesperson said: “Refurbs Repair & Reuse Centre is dedicated to fostering a culture of sustainability by encouraging repair, reuse, and conscious consumption. The Clothes Swap Sessions are just one of our initiatives to create a positive impact on the environment and promote responsible choices.”
For those interested in participating or seeking more details, the Centre encourages reaching out via email at events@refurbs.org.uk or by phone at 01978 757 524. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
