Hundreds of Flintshire Kids Benefit from Free Meals Scheme

This summer, more than 350 pupils across Flintshire enjoyed free nutritious meals and a variety of engaging activities as part of the Food and Fun Programme, which ran from July 22nd to August 8th, 2024.

The initiative, now in its sixth year, was delivered by Flintshire County Council in partnership with the Welsh Local Government Association, Aura Leisure, NEWydd Catering, Flintshire Play Development Team, and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

The programme reached primary and secondary school children across the county, with participating schools including Ysgol Bryn Garth, Ysgol Bryn Gwalia, Queensferry Primary School, Ysgol Treffynnon, St David’s High School, Flint High, Argoed High School, and special schools such as Pen Coch and Ysgol Maes Hyfryd. This year, Golftyn Primary School and Connah’s Quay also joined the initiative for the first time.

During the 12-day programme, children were provided with a healthy breakfast and snack each day, while NEWydd Catering prepared hot lunches.

The initiative offered more than just meals; it included a diverse range of activities focused on nutrition, physical activity, and overall wellbeing.

Pupils participated in activities such as Xplore science sessions, forest school, yoga, and mindfulness, and even had a visit from a bubble performer.

The programme also included cooking lessons, food tasting sessions, and physical activities like dodgeball.

North Wales Police added to the fun by visiting several settings, where children had the chance to sit in a police van, try on uniforms, and interact with officers. Additionally, Wall-Lag (Wales) Ltd generously donated 400 reusable water bottles for the children attending the programme.

Feedback from the children was overwhelmingly positive. Many expressed excitement about trying new foods, with one child saying, “I have never tried watermelon before, that was my favorite.”

Another remarked, “The food was the best in the world.” The most popular meals among the children were chicken curry and ham and cheese calzone pockets, while their favorite activities included the bubble man, Xplore sessions, and dodgeball.

Throughout the three weeks, the programme welcomed visits from Flintshire County Council members and members of the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA), who observed the positive impact of the initiative on local families. Approximately 200 parents, carers, and siblings also joined for weekly lunches, fostering a sense of community.

In the final week, four schools provided food bags containing ingredients to encourage families to cook together during the holidays. Feedback from parents was displayed on graffiti boards at each school, with one parent commenting, “This has been brilliant for the children. They have thoroughly enjoyed the external activities and learning about different meal choices and the importance of balanced nutrition.”

Mared Eastwood, Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language and Culture, praised the programme, saying, “Thank you to all the partners for working together to put on Food and Fun. Schemes like this are great for our communities, and it’s lovely to see so many of our young people and families benefiting from them.”

The Food and Fun Programme continues to play a vital role in supporting the health and wellbeing of Flintshire’s young people, offering not just meals, but a chance to learn, grow, and enjoy their summer.

The Welsh Government’s stopped funding free school meals during school holidays in 2023 a move ruled unlawful by the High Court after a legal challenge from two families.

The court found that the Welsh Ministers breached the Rights of Children and Young Persons (Wales) Measure 2011 and the Equality Act 2010 by failing to consider the rights of children and the impact on vulnerable groups.

The decision, initially made due to budget constraints, was settled by consent without a hearing, with the Welsh Government acknowledging the need for further equality assessment.

Despite the ruling, the cessation of funding remains in place.