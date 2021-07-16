Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 16th Jul 2021

Updated: Fri 16th Jul

Hub offering support to people hardest hit by pandemic to open in Shotton

A hub offering support to people hit hardest by the pandemic will open for the first time in Shotton on Monday.

The hub at Rivertown Church on the High Street will be open to all residents living in Flintshire.

It will bring together the local health board, council, voluntary sector and community groups to support communities in a range of areas.

This multi-partner approach means that extra support with mental health issues, finances, household fuel and heating, food advice and help with getting online.

People will also be able to pick up free lateral flow tests

The Hub is open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9am-12.30pm from July 19.

Flintshire Council said it aims to open similar hubs in other areas of Flintshire in the future.

[Photo: Google/ Denis O’Meara]



