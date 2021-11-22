Housing plans on industrial site in Caergwrle look set for approval

Plans to build houses on an industrial site in Flintshire look set to be approved after receiving the support of a senior council officer.

Councillors are due to meet this week to discuss proposals to create up to seven new homes on land at Pugh’s Yard in Caergwrle.

The site on Hawarden Road is currently used as a base by sign-making firm Wrexham Signs Ltd.

However, the company applied to demolish the industrial buildings in March to make room for the development.

A senior figure from Flintshire Council has now recommended that permission should be granted for the scheme.

It comes despite some concerns being voiced over the scale of the development and potential increase in traffic to the site.

In a report, Andrew Farrow, the local authority’s chief planning officer, said: “This outline application seeks approval of the principle of the demolition and removal of existing industrial buildings on the site and the redevelopment of the site for residential purposes.

“This development would result in a loss of approximately 501 square metres of employment floorspace.

“It is however, considered that the loss of this employment floorspace would not result in an unacceptable reduction in the supply and range of employment sites in the area.

“Furthermore, as the applicant is also the owner of the existing business, Wrexham Signs, it is assumed that either an alternative premises has been found or the business is no longer viable.”

He added: “Given that the surrounding neighbourhood is made up of semi-detached and detached dwellings, the provision of seven three-bedroom dwellings on what is presently an industrial site would better accord with the character of the area.

“At this time, the principle of residential development is acceptable at this location.”

The application will be discussed at a meeting of the council’s planning committee being held on Wednesday (November 24, 2021).

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).