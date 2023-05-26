Hope House & Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices set to host Black Tie BBQ fundraiser

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices, in collaboration with the Bodnant Welsh Food Centre, are set to host a captivating social evening this summer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event, known as the Black Tie BBQ, promises to be an exceptional blend of dining and entertainment in a scenic setting. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Scheduled for Saturday, 24th June from 6:30 pm onwards, the Black Tie BBQ is set to take place at the idyllic Hayloft venue. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The night provides a splendid chance to reconnect with friends and associates alfresco style, all while supporting a vital cause. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At £40 per ticket, attendees can anticipate a warm welcome with fizz and canapés on the terrace (weather permitting), followed by a three-course freshly barbecued meal at the Hayloft restaurant. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event will also feature raffles, prize games, and live jazz music courtesy of the exceptional Quay Notes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re thrilled to be working with Bodnant Welsh Food Centre again to put on a wonderful evening of the best food and music around whilst raising vital funds to help us support local seriously ill children and their families,” said Tŷ Gobaith fundraiser Beverley Bradley. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She also expressed enthusiasm about meeting supporters in a relaxed atmosphere, hailing the event as a summer social calendar highlight and a networking opportunity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices, based in Conwy and Oswestry, are instrumental in supporting over 750 local families who are either caring for a terminally ill child, or who have lost a child. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The cost of running their services exceeds £7.5 million annually, with a staggering 80% of this spent directly on care. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Securing funds remains a crucial challenge for these organisations, as they rely significantly on community fundraising efforts. Aiming to raise an additional £2.5 million each year, the hospices are committed to extending their reach to ensure that every child and family in need within the area receives their invaluable support. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Black Tie BBQ event represents not only a night of enjoyment and socialising but also a significant step towards reaching the fundraising goals of these hospices. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For tickets, visit Hope House’s website or call the Tŷ Gobaith fundraising office at (01492) 596581. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

