Hope House & Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices set to host Black Tie BBQ fundraiser
Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices, in collaboration with the Bodnant Welsh Food Centre, are set to host a captivating social evening this summer.
The event, known as the Black Tie BBQ, promises to be an exceptional blend of dining and entertainment in a scenic setting.
Scheduled for Saturday, 24th June from 6:30 pm onwards, the Black Tie BBQ is set to take place at the idyllic Hayloft venue.
The night provides a splendid chance to reconnect with friends and associates alfresco style, all while supporting a vital cause.
At £40 per ticket, attendees can anticipate a warm welcome with fizz and canapés on the terrace (weather permitting), followed by a three-course freshly barbecued meal at the Hayloft restaurant.
The event will also feature raffles, prize games, and live jazz music courtesy of the exceptional Quay Notes.
“We’re thrilled to be working with Bodnant Welsh Food Centre again to put on a wonderful evening of the best food and music around whilst raising vital funds to help us support local seriously ill children and their families,” said Tŷ Gobaith fundraiser Beverley Bradley.
She also expressed enthusiasm about meeting supporters in a relaxed atmosphere, hailing the event as a summer social calendar highlight and a networking opportunity.
Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices, based in Conwy and Oswestry, are instrumental in supporting over 750 local families who are either caring for a terminally ill child, or who have lost a child.
The cost of running their services exceeds £7.5 million annually, with a staggering 80% of this spent directly on care.
Securing funds remains a crucial challenge for these organisations, as they rely significantly on community fundraising efforts. Aiming to raise an additional £2.5 million each year, the hospices are committed to extending their reach to ensure that every child and family in need within the area receives their invaluable support.
The Black Tie BBQ event represents not only a night of enjoyment and socialising but also a significant step towards reaching the fundraising goals of these hospices.
For tickets, visit Hope House’s website or call the Tŷ Gobaith fundraising office at (01492) 596581. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News