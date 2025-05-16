‘He’s my dad’: care leaver’s journey with Flintshire foster carer

A young man from Flintshire has shared how his relationship with a foster carer changed the course of his life, as part of this year’s Foster Care Fortnight campaign.

Kyle was just seven when he was placed in emergency care with Foster Wales Flintshire.

It was a summer holiday period and he struggled to sleep in the unfamiliar setting. His foster carer Gavin sat with him through the night and put a children’s film on, helping him feel calm and safe.

Though his stay with Gavin was only a few nights long, the simple act of compassion left a lasting impression.

Ten years later, at the age of 17, Kyle once again needed emergency foster care. By chance, Gavin became his foster carer once more, with what began as a short-term placement soon becoming permanent.

Now 22, Kyle lives independently and works full time on the IT service desk at the council.

He still lives close to Gavin and regularly visits.

“When they go into this scenario, young people will be scared and will just think it’s over for them, like I definitely did,” Kyle said.

“I felt like there was no support, but there was.

“I don’t call him dad, but whenever I talk about him I’m just like, yeah, he’s my dad. He’s there for any support, emotional, financial, just anything.”

Gavin, who has welcomed many children into his home over the years, said Kyle’s progress is one of his proudest experiences as a foster carer.

“I’m so impressed with Kyle and where he’s at given his start in life,” he said. “The positive changes he’s made has put him where he is really. It’s the greatest satisfaction of fostering. When it works and they have the sort of life you’d want for yourself and they’re on that path. I don’t think it could be beaten.”

The story is being shared as part of Foster Care Fortnight, which runs from 12 to 25 May and aims to raise awareness of the importance of fostering and the need for more carers.

Wales currently has over 7,000 children in care but only 3,800 foster families.

Foster Wales is seeking to recruit 800 more carers by 2028.

Locals interested in finding out more about fostering can attend the ‘Cuppa with a Carer’ scheme, which offers one-on-one chats with experienced carers, or meet the Foster Wales Flintshire team at Well Fest on Library Field, Wrexham, on Friday 17 May between 11am and 4pm.