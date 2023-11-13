Help sought to find owners of cuddly buddies found on A494 St David’s Interchange in Ewloe

Three cuddly toys have been found abandoned at the A494 St David's Interchange in Ewloe, sparking an appeal to find the owner.

Described as 'cuddly friends' the toys were discovered at the busy interchange by Traffic Wales officers who are now committed to a lost toy rescue mission.

Traffic Wales has launched a heartfelt appeal for public assistance to help reunite the toys with their owner.

The picture posted on social media by the Wales Highways agency shows a monkey that appears to be toy version of 'Greedy The Monkey' a Haven Holidays mascot.

There is also a worn, fluffy, pink and white teddy bear wearing a pink top with a star emblem and a stuffed toy pug dressed in a purple outfit.

Traffic Wales posted: We need your help."

"A494 St David's Interchange."

"Did you leave a cuddly friend on our network?"

"We are on a mission to reunite them with their owners."

"Contact us if you recognize your furry buddy!"

