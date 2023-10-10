Heavy rainfall expected in Wales as temperatures take dip

The UK is set to experience cooler weather this week.

Some areas are expected to face heavy rain, while others will witness the first widespread frost of the season.

In recent days, temperatures have risen above the seasonal average of 14°C, Hawarden Airport recorded a temperature of 23°C on Sunday.

The Met Office has indicated that Wales could see the heaviest rainfall on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, central and southern parts of England and Wales should prepare for a particularly wet day on Friday.

By the weekend, all regions of the UK will become significantly cooler. Daytime temperatures might drop by up to 10°C from earlier readings this week, especially in southern England.

Furthermore, many central and northern areas are set to experience the first widespread overnight frost of the season over the weekend.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Brent Walker, said: "As we head through second half of this week cold air will push southwards across the country and there is a risk that showers over mountains of Scotland could turn wintry. By the weekend we expect all regions of the UK to be in the cold airmass and overnight frosts are possible.

"With high pressure continuing to dominate our weather early next week, it will start largely fine, settled, and cool by day, with cold nights and a risk of rural air frosts in places. Any early morning mist or fog should clear quickly and there could be a few showers possible around some coasts at times."

