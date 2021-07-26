Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 26th Jul 2021

Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast with yellow weather warning in place

Thunderstorms could be on the way tomorrow with a Met Office yellow weather warning in place across North Wales.

The warning is in place from 9am on Tuesday (27 July) until 6am on Wednesday (28 July).

Heavy rain, thunder and lightning are expected over the two days.

It comes after a week-long heatwave which saw temperatures reach 30C in Flintshire.

This week conditions are set to be considerably cooler with forecasts showing gusts of up to 26mph by Wednesday.

In its weather warning, the Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during Tuesday across much of Wales, northern and central England.

“These will last well into the night across north Wales and north-west England in particular where they could be prolonged in places.

“20 to 30 mm of rain is possible in around 1 or 2 hours, and a few places could see around 60 mm in 3 to 6 hours.

“Lightning and hail may pose additional hazards in a few locations.”



