Hawarden Old Castle Open Day raises nearly £2000 for local charity Daffodils
An open day at historic Hawarden Old Castle raised nearly £2000 for a local charity.
The Grade I listed medieval castle opens up to the public just a few days every year.
The Spring Open Day, held yesterday, Sunday, March 5, was a huge success with 650 attendees, and together they raised £1894 for Daffodils Charity.
The charity provides recreational activities to children and young people with physical and mental disabilities and will celebrate its 23rd birthday in May.
In a statement, the organisers expressed their gratitude to everyone who attended the event and donated to the Daffodils Charity.
“The ticket donations will make a huge difference to families in Flintshire, and the funds raised will help the charity continue to provide much-needed support to children and young people with physical and mental disabilities.”
The Castle has a rich history, it was built on the site of an Iron Age fort by the Normans and had a round keep built on a motte.
Llywelyn ap Gruffudd captured the stronghold in 1265, defeating Robert de Montalt and destroying the castle.
De Montalt later reneged on a promise not to rebuild his stronghold and the present massive keep was built.
This was besieged in 1281 by Llywelyn’s brother, Dafydd. The fatal war of 1282 to 1283 followed, with the Welsh being defeated and Hawarden Castle was occupied by the English after that.
During the English Civil War, it changed hands several times and ended up in a ruinous state in Parliamentary hands.