Hawarden hits 37.1°C in provisional hottest day ever on record in Wales

Hawarden has recorded the highest air temperature ever recorded in Wales this afternoon.

The previous highest temperature in Wales was 35.2C recorded on the 2nd August 1990 at Hawarden Bridge in Shotton – not Hawarden airport as is the case now.

Earlier today Gogerddan, Ceredigion, held the dubious honour for a couple of hours before Hawarden set the new record.

There are a range of local, unofficial, readings that indicate Wrexham was not far off the Hawarden reading 8 miles north.

and there it is 37C at Hawarden. pic.twitter.com/NJYKzogG8h — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) July 18, 2022

The news was tweeted by the Met Office, and saw replies and shares from a mix of angry people who were very upset at the colour of a map used to display the information, and those concerned by climate change.

Tonight will see temperatures unusually around 26C at midnight – dropping to a low of 22C overnight.

It looks likely the new record will be closely matched or even beaten within 24 hours.

Tomorrow the hot weather will be replicated, however with a low heading in from the west it is expected to start cooling off around 5-6PM.

On Wednesday and throughout the rest of the week temperatures will return to average, with highs of 19C.