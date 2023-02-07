Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 7th Feb 2023

Have you seen this bike? Maroon Honda stolen from Flintshire driveway

A Honda Vision 110 moped has been reported stolen from a driveway on Hawarden Road, Caergwrle. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The theft occurred sometime between 9:15 PM and 9:45 PM on Sunday, February 5th. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Wales Police are investigating the case and are asking for any information or witnesses to come forward. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time of the theft is urged to contact the authorities at 101 or via the website – https://orlo.uk/4cwIt, quoting reference A017767. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


