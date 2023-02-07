Have you seen this bike? Maroon Honda stolen from Flintshire driveway
A Honda Vision 110 moped has been reported stolen from a driveway on Hawarden Road, Caergwrle.
The theft occurred sometime between 9:15 PM and 9:45 PM on Sunday, February 5th.
North Wales Police are investigating the case and are asking for any information or witnesses to come forward.
Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time of the theft is urged to contact the authorities at 101 or via the website – https://orlo.uk/4cwIt, quoting reference A017767.
