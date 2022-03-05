Hanson Cement installs new air monitoring station in Penyffordd village

Hanson Cement has installed a new air monitoring station in Penyffordd.

The operator of Padeswood cement works said the new equipment, located in the village by the bowling green and the junior school, will allow Hanson to identify any air quality issues in the village.

Environmental monitoring equipment was removed from the same site in 2018, at the time Hanson said it is no longer needed.

Earlier plans to close the station were shelved in 2014 after residents voiced their opposition and said they wanted reassurances that their health was not being impacted by dust emissions from the factory.

In 2010 a probe was launched by the Welsh Government amid claims that cancer rates are higher among people living close to the plant, but in July 2012 inspectors said they had found no evidence that the works were causing a hazard.

Councillor Mark Rothero, Chair of Penyffordd Community Council: “After many years of discussion and planning by your Community Council, local Councillors, FCC, Hanson Cement, Natural Resources Wales and the Hanson Liaison committee, the monitoring equipment has been installed at the Bowling Green by Penyffordd Junior School.”

“With a mix of active construction site over recent years and the location of Hanson, hopefully this monitoring station will allow identification of where the issues lay.”

“Penyffordd Council would like to thank Hanson Cement for this kind gesture as this goes above and beyond their remit for monitoring in the area.”

“It shows a positive a commitment from Hanson to reassure the villagers that their site is safe.”

“It shows an excellent level of teamwork by groups from many areas that surround our little village.”

David Quick, plant manager, Hanson Cement in Padeswood said: “We are pleased that local people are supportive of our supplementary air quality monitor, which provides us with another data source and will allow us to identify any issues in the village.

“It is part of our ongoing commitment to being a good neighbour and highlights that we take our responsibility to the environment extremely seriously.”