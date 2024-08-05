Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 5th Aug 2024

Green light for Penyffordd cyclist and skater ‘pump track’

Plans to create a pump track next to a play area in a Flintshire village have been given the green light.

An application to install a purpose-built track for cyclists, skateboarders, rollerbladers and scooter riders near the Millstone play area in Penyffordd was submitted in May this year.

The proposals for the site on Hawarden Road were put forward by Penyffordd Community Council.

A decision notice on the Flintshire Council website shows the scheme has now been approved by planning officials.

A pump track is made up of a circuit of mounds and banked turns, which are designed to be used by riders using a “pumping” technique.

It sees users generate momentum with up and down body movements, rather than pedalling or pushing.

In a report outlining her decision, Flintshire planning officer Stef Connah said: “The application site features a parcel of land which is just located outside of the settlement boundary of Penyffordd, Flintshire.

“The land use is currently for a play area which is located adjacent to a skate part and the Millstone public house.

“The proposed development seeks permission to install a new pump track, to create a new opening in the hedge to install a new entrance gate and to tarmac part of the land.

“The entrance gate will be erected once the temporary access has come to an end.”

She added: “The proposed development does not have any adverse impact upon highways safety.

“The proposal is compliant with planning policy and is recommended for approval.”

The council’s website shows the scheme was approved by the officer using delegated powers given to planning officials to decided on minor applications.

by Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter

