Gold award to Sealand based Defence Electronics and Components Agency for outstanding armed forces support

The MoD’s Defence Electronics and Components Agency based in Sealand was one of ten Welsh businesses presented with the prestigious Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award at a ceremony in Cardiff.

The joint regional event held at HMS Cambria last month saw 140 employers from Wales, West Midlands and Wessex recognised for the outstanding support they give to the Armed Forces Community nationally.

Representing the highest badge of honour, Employer Recognition Scheme ( ERS ) Gold Awards are presented to businesses that employ and support those who serve, veterans and their families and this year’s awardees brings the total number of Gold holders to 493.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans, Leo Docherty said:

“I would like to thank all the organisations who have proven their support for the Defence community during such unprecedented and challenging times.”

“The vast range of those recognised this year demonstrates how employing the Armed Forces community makes a truly positive and beneficial impact for all employers, regardless of size, sector or location.”

Defence Electronics and Components Agency provides maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities for a range of electronic and general equipment for Ministry of Defense platforms, Geraint Spearing, It’s Chief Executive, said:

“I am both delighted and immensely proud that DECA has received the Gold Award recognising our support towards the Armed Forces community that contributes significant experience and value to our organisation.”

To win an award, organisations must provide 10 extra paid days leave for Reservists and have supportive HR policies in place for veterans, Reserves, and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, as well as spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

Organisations must also advocate the benefits of supporting those within the Armed Forces community by encouraging others to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and engage in the Employer Recognition Scheme.

This year, organisations include NHS trusts, educational institutions, financial services, hotels, charities, law firms, police services, football clubs and museums.

Nearly 50% are a small or medium-sized enterprise and 72% are private companies, demonstrating the wide range of organisations offering support to the military community regardless of size, sector or location.

Mr Tony Fish, the MOD’s Regional Employer Engagement Director for North Wales said:

“We’re delighted that so many employers in Wales have been recognised with this Gold Award. It is particularly pleasing that these employers have worked so hard to support our Armed Forces Community, during what has been an extremely difficult year.”