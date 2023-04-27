Goal to grow women’s football at North East Wales college on target following Italy tournament

The goal to grow women’s football at a leading college is on target following a successful international tournament. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Coleg Cambria lecturer and coach Sean Regan says prospective students can capitalise on a rise in interest and opportunities to play, train and gain a first-class education at the north east Wales institution, based in Deeside, Wrexham, Llysfasi and Northop. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sean – who recently returned from managing the Welsh Colleges Women’s squad at a competition in Rome – is hopeful more girls will take advantage of their first-class facilities and capitalise on the chance to represent the college and their nation at home and on the international stage. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The tournament we have just returned from in Italy was an incredible experience for the whole squad, including three students from Cambria,” said Sean. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“They got to wear the red of Wales, hear the national anthem played before each match and take on other countries, so it was a really proud moment for all of us.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Players from Colegau Ceredigion, Gower, St David’s and Cymoedd also participated in the event, which included an Italy U21s select XI, a regional side, England Colleges and teams from Greece and Canada. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Among the 26-strong group of coaches and players were Seren Cashen, from TNS, Wrexham’s Lily Whitefoot and Sienna Strapp, a nominee for Cambria’s BTEC Sports Student of the Year and member of the Connah’s Quay Nomads women’s set-up. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sienna is one of several young players developing their skills in tandem with an education at Cambria, and Sean is confident – with exciting plans in the pipeline to develop their sports programmes in partnership with grassroots clubs in the region – their provision will continue to improve and grow. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are in discussions with numerous organisations to forge new relationships and provide even more opportunities, with a focus on diversity and inclusion,” said Sean. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“As well as a fantastic academic offering we want to build on the development of players, so they excel both on and off the pitch. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It’s a case of watch this space but we are trying to offer a wider footprint that has a long-lasting impact for both women and men in this area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“For any youngster wanting to study while achieving a qualification, Coleg Cambria is the place to be – it’s definitely an exciting time to join us and we are very positive about what lies ahead.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

