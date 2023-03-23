Glyndwr University shortlisted in five categories in UK’s biggest student-voted awards

Wrexham Glyndwr University (WGU) has been shortlisted in five categories in the UK’s biggest student-voted awards. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCA) is the only Higher Education Awards in the UK where institutions are solely judged and reviewed by students themselves across a variety of categories. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

WGU has been shortlisted in the following categories: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lecturers and Teaching Quality

Career Prospects

Student Support

Postgraduate

International

The annual awards are a celebration of the student voice and the hard work of Higher Education providers across the UK to deliver exceptional student experience. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Professor Maria Hinfelaar, Vice-Chancellor of WGU, said: “It’s always wonderful for WGU to be recognised but it’s especially wonderful when that recognition comes directly from our students. I feel that’s true testament to the hard work of everyone at the university to ensure our students are provided with the best possible opportunities to succeed in their learning. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“At WGU, we pride ourselves on being a welcoming environment, as well as our values of being accessible, supportive, innovative and ambitious. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It is, therefore, brilliant to see that our students are so pleased with their learning environment by showing their appreciation in this way by nominating WGU for these awards.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The news comes following WGU being ranked top for student satisfaction in England and Wales in the Complete University Guide, as well as for the fifth year running, number one in England and Wales for social inclusion, and ranked in the top 10 for teaching quality in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This year, WUSCA teams travelled across the UK to collect more than 35,000 student reviews. This student-led approach means that shortlisted institutions are being uniquely recognised by students for delivering a remarkable experience. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony in London on the evening of Wednesday 26 April. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

