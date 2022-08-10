“Glyndwr” could be dropped as part of university rebrand and name change

Wrexham Glyndwr University is considering dropping the name ‘Glyndwr’ as part of a re-brand.

Staff, students and other stakeholders connected to the institution have been asked to consider a change of name to ‘Prifysgol Wrecsam / Wrexham University’ in a consultation.

The University, along with Wrexham Council, Transport for Wales, the Welsh Government and Wrexham AFC, is a key partner in the Wrexham Gateway Project, a major civic plan to redevelop the Mold Road area of the city.

Formerly known as the North East Wales Institute for Higher Education (NEWI), Wrexham Glyndwr was granted university status in 2008 and became Glyndwr University, before adding Wrexham to the front of its name in 2016.

The university has mooted the name change with the intention of “strengthening it’s brand”, believing it to be a more effective way to reach students and stakeholders nationally and internationally, and would put it in line with other higher education institutions across the UK.

When NEWI became a university, the Glyndwr part of the name was chosen as a tribute to Owain Glyndwr, the medieval Welsh prince who led a rebellion against the English crown. The university says there are plans to continue celebrating Glyndwr’s legacy should its name change.

A Wrexham Glyndwr University spokesperson said: “Following internal discussions we are testing the waters for a name change of the university by consulting with staff, students and external stakeholders.

“Renaming the university to ‘Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University’ would help streamline marketing and strengthen our brand and identity.

“The university is proud to be located in Wrexham – a place which is developing, recently acquired city status, came runner-up in the UK City of Culture 2025 bid and has ambitious investment and regeneration schemes which we are part of.

“The straightforward coupling of place + university is the most effective way to reach audiences and is replicated across the higher education sector in the UK.

“Being renamed as ‘Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University’ would enable us to communicate the university name more easily to students and other stakeholders nationally and internationally. We will also continue to celebrate the Owain Glyndwr legacy and will be drawing up separate plans for this.”

The university is also currently undergoing a major multi-million pound revamp of it’s campuses, titled Campus 2025, and was ranked top in England and Wales for student satisfaction in this year’s Complete University Guide.

By Rory Sheehan – BBC Local Democracy Reporter

