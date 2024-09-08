Gary Speed remembered on what would have been his 55th birthday

Today would have marked the 55th birthday of Gary Speed, the Welsh football icon whose career spanned nearly two decades at the top level of English football.

Gary played for Aston Park Rangers, Flintshire primary schools’ side and attended Deeside High and Hawarden High Schools.

He became one of Wales’ most capped outfield players, as well as captain and manager of the national side.

Born on September 8, 1969, in Mancot, Gary’s legacy is cherished by fans of Leeds United, Newcastle, and the Welsh national team, where he made an indelible impact both as a player and later as a manager.

Gary Speed would've been 55 today. Always in our hearts, Speedo! 💙 pic.twitter.com/9gUBhOlxAV — Everton (@Everton) September 8, 2024



Speed began his professional career with Leeds United in the mid-1980s.

He quickly rose to prominence as part of one of the most dynamic midfields in the club’s history, alongside Gordon Strachan, Gary McAllister, and David Batty.

This formidable combination was pivotal in Leeds’ triumph in the 1991/92 English First Division title, just before the Premier League was established.

Gary’s consistent performances, including 41 appearances and 7 goals that season, were crucial to their success, and Leeds recognised his contribution by naming him Player of the Year.

Speedo. 🖤🤍 Today we remember #NUFC legend Gary Speed on what would have been his 55th birthday. pic.twitter.com/CB185vqXIJ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 8, 2024

In total, Speed made 312 appearances for Leeds, scoring 57 goals. His final game for the club was in the 1996 League Cup final loss to Aston Villa.

A versatile and tireless player, Speed’s adaptability allowed him to excel in multiple midfield positions and in defence, primarily on the left side.

His career extended beyond Leeds, with notable spells at Everton, Newcastle, Bolton, and Sheffield United.

At Newcastle, he became a fan favourite during his six years at the club, helping them reach back-to-back FA Cup finals in 1998 and 1999, although they were runners-up to Arsenal and Manchester United respectively.

🤍 Forever in our hearts, today we remember #LUFC legend Gary Speed on what would have been his 55th birthday. Rest in peace, Speedo pic.twitter.com/BODkTFzNTc — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 8, 2024

One of Gary’s most remarkable achievements was his longevity. He held the record for the most Premier League appearances—535—until it was eventually surpassed by goalkeeper David James.

Over his career, he made 840 official appearances across all competitions, a testament to his fitness and dedication to the game.

Gary also served as captain of the Wales national team, earning 85 caps between 1990 and 2004.

In 2010, Gary took over the managerial role, where he began laying the groundwork for what would eventually become one of Wales’ most successful eras in international football.

Tragically, Speed passed away in November 2011 at the age of 42, a loss that deeply shocked the football world.