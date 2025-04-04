Five face court over Shotton crash which left youngster with life-changing injuries

A teenager and four adults are due to appear before magistrates today following a serious road traffic collision in Shotton that left a young boy with life-changing injuries.

North Flintshire Police said a 17-year-old boy has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, failing to report the incident, and perverting the course of justice. He faces additional driving offences.

The collision happened on Central Drive, Shotton, on 11 September 2024 and involved a motorcycle and a six-year-old pedestrian.

The child was airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital with serious, life-changing injuries.

In connection with the same incident, two men and two women have also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

All five individuals are expected to appear before Mold Magistrates Court today, Friday 4 April.

Due to the age of the teenager involved, reporting restrictions under the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 apply.

This means no information can be published that could lead to the identification of the youth.

Police have also issued a reminder about the importance of maintaining the fairness of legal proceedings.

A police spokesperson said: “As proceedings remain active, we are asking people to refrain from speculating about the circumstances of the case. Social media comments could influence the fairness of any potential trial, which could affect the integrity of the judicial process.”

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.