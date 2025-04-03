Schools in Flintshire may screen hit Netflix drama Adolescence

Hit Netflix series Adolescence – which explores the pressures of social media and toxic masculinity on young boys – may soon be screened in schools across Flintshire and Wrexham.

The streaming giant has made the four-part mini-series – which tells the story of a young boy who kills a female classmate having been influenced by misogynistic content – available to schools for free as an educational resource through Into Film+.

Now the education departments of both Wrexham County Borough Council and Flintshire County Council have confirmed they will allow schools to show the series – if they feel it is appropriate – to help spark a conversation with pupils about the themes and influences it highlights.

Schools that chooose to do so will be able to access specific guides and resources to support teachers from healthy relationships charity Tender to help ensure those conversations are constructive and positive.

Asked whether it would be using the material, Wrexham Council’s education department said in a statement: “Whilst not age appropriate or suitable for all schools and age groups, having programming such as this as a free resource can be an important tool in opening conversations and learnings around the subject matters.”

Flintshire County Council said schools had the discretion and independence to choose whether to show the series.

“Any decision to show the programme would be a matter for each individual school,” said a council spokesperson. “That will not be determined by the council.”

Anne Mensah, Netflix vice-president of UK content, said: “Adolescence has captured the national mood, sparking important conversations and helping articulate the pressures young people and parents face in today’s society.

“We’re incredibly proud of the impact the show has made, and are delighted to be able to offer it to all schools across the UK through Into Film+.”

Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the move.

“As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you – it hit home hard. This is an important initiative to encourage as many pupils as possible to watch the show.

“Openly talking about changes in how children communicate, the content they’re seeing and exploring the conversations they’re having with their peers is vital if we are to properly support them in navigating contemporary challenges, and deal with malign influences.”

Jack Thorne, who co-wrote Adolescence with acclaimed actor Stephen Graham added: “We made this show to provoke a conversation. We wanted to pose the question – how do we help stop this growing crisis?

“To have the opportunity to take this into schools is beyond our expectations. We hope it’ll lead to teachers talking to the students, but what we really hope is it’ll lead to students talking amongst themselves.”

By Alec Doyle – Local Democracy Reporter