Flintshire planners set to protect Northop Hall trees despite developer battle

Flintshire councillors will next week decide whether to make permanent a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) at The Gorsey in Northop Hall, a site previously earmarked by a housing developer for a 36-home development.

The latest order follows formal support from the local community and objections from the developer’s legal representatives.

TPO No.350 was issued on a provisional basis in November 2024, covering three individual oak trees, a broadleaf woodland area, and a regenerating area of oaks at the Llys Ben site.

The protection would prevent any felling, lopping or damage to the trees without consent from the Council.

Unless confirmed, the order will lapse on 12 May 2025.

The move followed a written request from Northop Hall Community Council, who said the area had changed significantly since the previous TPO was issued in 2012.

In a formal letter to the Council, Clerk Sharon Swift wrote: “The area is no longer regarded as a secondary woodland but can now be classified as a woodland with a closed canopy.”

She added: “It is a publicly valued green space used by children, dog walkers, and residents. A natural extension of the disused railway woodland trail. An educational resource for the village school and local Scout groups, accessible without crossing roads.”

The letter concluded: “Its importance to the community cannot be underestimated. Members are keen for the TPO process to be progressed swiftly.”

Flintshire Council’s forestry officers said the woodland has seen significant regeneration and now merits protection, adding that a more detailed assessment was carried out using the Tree Evaluation Method for Preservation Orders (TEMPO).

This found sufficient amenity value to justify the TPO.

A small amendment is proposed, reclassifying part of the area (A1) as a group of six single-stemmed oaks (G1), and reducing the overall size slightly on the map.

However, Morris Homes, who previously submitted a planning application to build 36 affordable homes on part of the site, have formally objected to the TPO.

Represented by Gateley Legal, the company argued the woodland designation is too broad, and that the trees do not offer enough public amenity to warrant protection.

They cited a 2012 tree survey and claimed the TPO imposes an unnecessary burden.

“The proposed TPO is not proportionate or in compliance with international law,” their objection states.

Mulberry Tree Management Consultants also objected, raising concerns about the quality of individual trees and the classification of the woodland, which they say does not meet official guidance.

Council officers responded that the survey relied on by objectors is outdated and that the woodland now meets the legal definition, adding:

“The amenity afforded by W1 has been assessed and meets the criteria for a TPO.”

This is not the first time The Gorsey has been at the centre of a planning dispute.

The 2013 housing application by Morris Homes was refused, and a subsequent appeal was dismissed in 2015 after a planning inspector found that development would harm the openness of the countryside and contravene green barrier policies.

County Councillors Linda Thew and Marion Bateman have also voiced their support for the TPO.

In a joint letter, they said: “The new TPO is welcomed as the last TPO was made 12 years ago and there has been an emergence of trees. The site is easily accessible, important for wellbeing, and the trees are a very important habitat for wildlife. We urge that TPO No.350 will remain in force.”

Flintshire’s Planning Committee is due to meet on Wednesday, 9 April, to consider the matter.

Officers have recommended that the TPO be confirmed with minor modifications, ensuring it remains in force.

Stuart Body, the Council’s Forestry Officer, concluded: “The trees provide significant amenity and merit protection by an up-to-date TPO.”