Update: Connah’s Quay Nomads suspension lifted after payment made

Connah’s Quay Nomads have had their suspension from football lifted by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) following confirmation that a payment owed to Llandudno FC has now been made.

The club had been suspended from all football-related activity on Thursday (4 April) for failing to meet a 4:00pm deadline to pay training compensation, as required under FAW Rule 49.1.

An FAW Disciplinary Panel had issued the original order, with the suspension imposed after the deadline passed without confirmation of payment.

However, the FAW issued an update this morning confirming the matter had been resolved.

A spokesperson said:

“Following the receipt of satisfactory evidence confirming payment to Llandudno FC, the suspension of Connah’s Quay Nomads from all football related activity has been lifted with immediate effect.”

As reported by nwsport.co.uk, the Nomads had claimed they were not aware of the deadline and disputed receiving any prior notification of the requirement to pay. Co-owner Gary Dewhurst had indicated the club would challenge the decision.

The lifting of the suspension means the Nomads can resume participation in domestic competitions without further interruption.

[Photo: FAW]