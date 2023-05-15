Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 15th May 2023

Funding secured to offer long-term mentoring support for unemployed people in Flintshire

Flintshire County Council is set to introduce new measures to aid unemployed people, following the approval of a new funding arrangement from the Welsh Government. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The funding will bridge the gap left by the cessation of European funding, which ended on 31 March 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The funding will support the council’s ongoing efforts to assist the unemployed people across the county, ensuring that vital services and support continue to be available for those seeking employment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Speaking about the funding, Councillor David Healey, the Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, expressed his satisfaction. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I am pleased Communities for Work has received Welsh Government funding to continue the positive work to support people in our communities to overcome barriers to employment and help them learn and develop through mentoring support,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cllr Healey praised the efforts of the Communities for Work team, saying, “many people have moved into employment and this funding will help the team continue the path of success.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Communities for Work programme will prioritise its funding for long-term mentoring support, especially for those furthest from the labour market. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It will also help employers recruit suitable candidates, provide short work-focused learning opportunities in sectors such as health and social care, construction, retail, and hospitality, and coordinate employability support in the county to ensure a comprehensive, joined-up service for participants. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Unemployed people living in Flintshire are encouraged to reach out to Communities for Work for further information and support via email. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This move marks a significant step forward in the council’s commitment to support those seeking employment in the region, ensuring that the end of European funding does not result in a decrease in available support for those in need. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  • Unemployed people living in Flintshire can contact Communities for Work for further information and support by email cfwtriage@flintshire.gov.uk 
