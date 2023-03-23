Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 23rd Mar 2023

Freeport: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and First Minister Mark Drakeford visit north Wales

Description of your image

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and First Minister Mark Drakeford visited the site of North Wales’ new Freeport, announced as one of the two successful Welsh locations for the project. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Based around the port of Holyhead, Anglesey Prosperity Zone, Rhosgoch, and M-Sparc, the Freeport is expected to generate between 3,500 and 13,000 jobs by 2030 and increase the GVA by approximately £500m. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Energy Island Programme (EIP) will be developed as part of the Freeport, focusing on marine energy technology testing on the seabed, including tidal and wind energy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to job creation, the project aims to attract significant inward investment, with a potential £1.4bn in the green energy sector. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Prime Minister Sunak and First Minister Drakeford visited the site to discuss the estimated £4.9bn of investment the Freeport is expected to bring. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Prime Minister and the First Minister also held an informal and private meeting to build on previous discussions at the British Irish Council, addressing how the UK and Welsh governments can work together on key public issues. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Sunak went to RAF Valley as part of his two day visit to the region

The meeting’s focus was on collaborating closely on shared ambitions for Wales, particularly in job growth, sustainable regeneration, and improving equality of opportunity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

[Pictures provided by Number 10 / UK Government] ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


