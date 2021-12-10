Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 10th Dec 2021

Free wreath making workshop and family friendly tree planting in Shotton on Saturday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A free wreath making workshop, star workshop and family-friendly tree planting event will take place in Shotton on Saturday.

Willow wreath and star making workshops are happening at Care and Repair / Place for You (Former Corus Sports Grounds).

Family-friendly tree planting is happening at Dee Park (over the railway bridges from Shotton or along the coast path from Rowleys Drive.

“Please wear lots of warm layers and boots you don’t mind getting muddy.”

The events are taking place on Saturday 11th December between 11am and 3pm.

Booking required for wreath making to avoid disappointment. Please email wendy.nulty@careandrepairnew.co.uk or call 07548 830750.

Parking may be limited due to other on site activities during the day so do consider walking in if you can.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

“On the day No 10 was partying so was I – The difference was I was outside my 104-year-old mother’s care home sticking to the rules”

News

Wales to stay in Alert Level Zero – “take a lateral flow test before going out to a Christmas party, shopping or visiting friends & family”

News

Theatr Clwyd panto cast member talks to students from her former Flintshire school

News

Flintshire councillor gives heartbreaking account of life on Universal Credit amid calls for reinstatement of £20 uplift

News

No ‘significant changes’ expected in Friday’s Welsh Government Covid regulations review

News

Shotton woman who caused death of teenager on A55 sentenced to 5 years in jail

News

Can you bring a box of joy to children who need it the most this Christmas?

News

Mold hospital lights up its first Christmas memory tree for people to celebrate and remember loved ones

News

Testing capacity increased in Wales to identify Omicron variant

News





Read 499,261 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn