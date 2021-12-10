Free wreath making workshop and family friendly tree planting in Shotton on Saturday

A free wreath making workshop, star workshop and family-friendly tree planting event will take place in Shotton on Saturday.

Willow wreath and star making workshops are happening at Care and Repair / Place for You (Former Corus Sports Grounds).

Family-friendly tree planting is happening at Dee Park (over the railway bridges from Shotton or along the coast path from Rowleys Drive.

“Please wear lots of warm layers and boots you don’t mind getting muddy.”

The events are taking place on Saturday 11th December between 11am and 3pm.

Booking required for wreath making to avoid disappointment. Please email wendy.nulty@careandrepairnew.co.uk or call 07548 830750.

Parking may be limited due to other on site activities during the day so do consider walking in if you can.